ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian women's hockey team roster named to close out Rivalry Series with U.S.

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. goaltender Aerin Frankel (31) stretches out to block a shot by Canada's Laura Stacey (7) during the first period of a women's Rivalry Series hockey game at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kyle Green)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.