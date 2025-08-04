ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian women to face Japan in Nagasaki in FIFA November international window

By The Associated Press

Published

Canada's Holly Ward (27) and Ashley Lawrence compete for a header during first half international women's friendly soccer action against Costa Rica in Toronto, on Friday June 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.