ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian swim sensation Summer McIntosh shatters third world record in five days

By The Associated Press

Published

18-year-old Summer McIntosh also broke her own world record in the 400-metre individual medley at the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria, B.C.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.