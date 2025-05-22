ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian teen Mboko reaches final round of French Open qualifying

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Victoria Mboko tosses the ball to serve United States' Coco Gauff during the Italian Open tennis tournament on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Rome. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)


















