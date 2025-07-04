ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian men’s soccer team to host Australia in Montreal for October friendly

By The Canadian Press

Canada forward Jonathan David (10) celebrates with defender Luc De Fougerolles (15) after scoring during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against El Salvador in Houston, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)


















