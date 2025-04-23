ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian hockey fans travel to U.S. with mixed feelings to support NHL teams

By The Canadian Press

Published

A fan remains seated during the national anthem of the United States prior to an NHL hockey between the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.