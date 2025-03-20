ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada's Leylah Fernandez advances to third round at Miami Open

By The Canadian Press

Published

Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays a backhand return to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.