Sports

Canada’s Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime and Diallo advance to second round at Wimbledon

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Felix Auger‑Aliassime of Canada returns the ball during the first round men's single match against James Duckworth of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP)


















