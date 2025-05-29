ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada’s Diallo ousted by Griekspoor in second round of French Open

By The Canadian Press

Published

Gabriel Diallo of Canada plays a forehand return to Karen Khachanov of Russia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.