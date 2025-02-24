ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada women to face Puerto Rico, Panama and Nicaragua in CONCACAF U17 Championship

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadian is shown in a team photo before a 3-0 win over Scotland at the U-17 Costa Cálida MIMA Cup women's soccer tournament in Murcia, Spain, in this Thursday, February 13, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canada Soccer


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.