ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada, U.S. women's hockey teams not focused on booing ahead of Rivalry Series

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. goaltender Aerin Frankel (31) shakes hands with Canada's Blayre Turnbull (40) at the conclusion of a women's Rivalry Series hockey game at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kyle Green)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.