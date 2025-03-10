Canada to host Argentina for pair of women's soccer friendlies in B.C. in April

Canada's Janine Sonis, left, fouls Colombia's Manuela Vanegas during a women's Group A soccer match between Colombia and Canada, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Nice Stadium in Nice, France. Canada will host Argentina in B.C. in a pair of women's international soccer friendlies during the April FIFA international window. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julio Cortez