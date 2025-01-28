ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada Soccer reports deficit is decreasing, expects to get out of the red in 2026

By The Canadian Press

Published

Kevin Blue is shown in a Canada Soccer handout photo. Canada Soccer says it is expecting a $2.4 million deficit this year, down from $4 million in 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer/Bruna Rico **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.