ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada shuts out Slovenia to open hockey worlds , Sweden downs Austria, Switzerland tops Denmark

By The Associated Press

Published

Canada's Bo Horvat, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Slovenia and Canada at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday May 10, 2025. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.