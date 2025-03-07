ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canada rugby sevens men down Tonga, Uganda to advance to Challenger Series semifinals

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadian Morgan DI Nardo stretches to touch the ball down over the try-line in Canada's 26—24 win over Tonga in Pool B action at the 2025 HSBC Sevens Challenger Series at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town on Friday, March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Travis Prior/World Rugby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.