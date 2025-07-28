ADVERTISEMENT

Bubba Wallace becomes first Black driver to win a major race on Indianapolis’ oval

By The Associated Press

Published

Bubba Wallace kisses the "Yard of Bricks" after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)


















