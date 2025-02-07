ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Booing of The Star-Spangled Banner reignites debate on national anthems in sports

By The Canadian Press

Published

The U.S. flag hangs above the ice before the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche play an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.