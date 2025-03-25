ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter has prison start postponed

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Ippei Mizuhara, former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Shohei Ohtani expected to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud arrives at federal court on Feb. 6, 2025, in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.