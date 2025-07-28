ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confronted by Bryce Harper during meeting, AP source says

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was confronted by Philadelphia Phillies' superstar Bryce Harper during a meeting between Manfred and the Phillies, according to the Associated Press. (AP combined photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.