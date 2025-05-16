ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Austria beats France and Denmark routs Hungary at ice hockey worlds

By The Associated Press

Published

Austria's Vinzenz Rohrer scores 2-0 during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Austria and France at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Friday May 16, 2025. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.