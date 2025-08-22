ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur Katie Cranston among five Canadians to make cut at CPKC Women’s Open

By The Canadian Press

Published

Katie Cranston of Canada lines up her tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Canadian Women's Open at Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.