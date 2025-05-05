ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Alexander-Arnold confirms departure from Liverpool after 20 years amid Real Madrid link

By The Associated Press

Published

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, and Curtis Jones celebrate after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and clinching the Premier League title at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.