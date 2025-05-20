ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

After success in France, Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles joins Bayern Munich

By The Canadian Press

Published

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius, background, fights for the ball with Lyon's Vanessa Gilles during the women's Champions League semifinals, second leg, soccer match between Olympique Lyonnais and Arsenal at OL Stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.