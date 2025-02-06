ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

'A little bit weird': NHL teammates to go from friends to foes at 4 Nations

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews celebrates his goal with teammates William Nylander and Mitch Marner during NHL action against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.