ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

4 Nations tournament set against backdrop of Canada-U.S. political tensions

By The Canadian Press

Published

Team Canada forward Eric Staal (12) and forward Mason McTavish (32) celebrate a goal against Team United States goaltender Strauss Mann (31) as defender David Warsofsky (5) and forward Ben Meyers (39) look on during first period men's ice hockey action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.