ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

2026 World Cup draw will be held at Washington’s Kennedy Center, Trump says

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.