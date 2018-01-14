

The Associated Press





BOURNEMOUTH, England -- Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez was left out of the Premier League game against Bournemouth on Sunday, with manager Arsene Wenger saying a decision on the player's future was imminent amid interest from Manchester City and Manchester United.

"He's being vague. We have left him at home because of the situation," Wenger said after arriving at Bournemouth. "I still don't know what is going to happen."

Sanchez's contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season, and Wenger has accepted the Chile international could leave in the January transfer window.

Sanchez, who has been at Arsenal since 2014, was close to joining City last summer but the clubs couldn't agree to a deal on the final day of the window. Sanchez used to play under City manager Pep Guardiola when both were at Barcelona.

City is unwilling to meet Arsenal's asking price for Sanchez -- reportedly 35 million pounds ($48 million) -- when he would be available on a free transfer this summer.

United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday that Sanchez was a "phenomenal player," adding: "What we believe is, there are some players in the football world (that) if you have the chance to sign them in January, March or July, you have to try."

Sanchez was only a substitute in Arsenal's League Cup semifinal match against Chelsea on Wednesday.