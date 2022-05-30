Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

In this March 1, 2020, file photo, TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) In this March 1, 2020, file photo, TCU defensive back Jeff Gladney watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS