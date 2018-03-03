Argos sign star running back James Wilder Jr. to two-year extension
Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. (32) is wrapped up by Saskatchewan Roughriders defenders during first half CFL Eastern final action, Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 12:11PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts have signed running back James Wilder Jr. to a two-year contract extension through the 2019 season.
Wilder was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie last season after rushing for 872 yards and five touchdowns on 122 carries, posting a CFL-high 7.1 yards per attempt.
The six-foot-two, 232-pound native of Tampa, Fla., also caught 51 passes for 533 yards and a team-high 467 yards after the catch.
Wilder rushed for 52 yards and added 58 yards on eight receptions in Toronto's 25-12 win over Saskatchewan in the Eastern final, including a crucial third-down catch to move the chains on the team's game-winning touchdown drive. The rookie back added 13 yards and a touchdown in Toronto's 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders in the 105th Grey Cup.
"James had an incredible rookie season with us in 2017 and we're thrilled we were able to reach a deal with him to extend," Argos general manager Jim Popp said in a statement. "We look forward to how James will continue to build on his game in his second year in Canada."