Argentina vs. Croatia: Live updates from World Cup semifinal in Qatar

Barcelona's soccer player Lionel Messi, right, receives his sixth golden ball from Real Madrid's Lucas Modric during the Golden Ball award ceremony in Paris, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Barcelona's soccer player Lionel Messi, right, receives his sixth golden ball from Real Madrid's Lucas Modric during the Golden Ball award ceremony in Paris, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

MORE SPORTS NEWS