Argentina vs. Croatia: Live updates from World Cup semifinal in Qatar

Welcome to CTVNews.ca's live coverage of the World Cup semifinal between Argentina and Croatia.

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric continue their pursuit of the one trophy missing from their respective trophy cabinets, Argentina hoping to hoist the men's World Cup for the first time since 1986 while Croatia have never won it.

Argentina lost the 2014 final to Argentina while Croatia lost the 2018 final to France.

The winner of this match plays the winner of the other semifinal between France and Morocco on Wednesday.

Tuesday's match is available on CTV as well as TSN 1, 3, 4 and 5. National anthems begin at 1:45 p.m. ET with kick-off set for 2 p.m.

LINEUPS

Accounting for Croatia's dream midfield trio of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, Argentina has shifted from a 3-5-2 formation with two wingbacks to a more traditional 4-4-2 formation. That adjustment may also be partially due to the absence of regular starting left wingback Marcos Acuna due to suspension.

Nicolas Tagliafico replaces Acuna while Leandro Paredes steps in for Lisandro Martinez.

Croatia have named an unchanged XI from the team that beat Brazil in the quarterfinals.

ARGENTINA STARTING XI: 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez. Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico. Midfielders: Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister. Forwards: Lionel Messi (c), Julian Alvarez.

CROATIA STARTING XI: 4-1-2-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic. Defenders: Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa. Defensive midfielder: Marcelo Brozovic. Midfielders: Luka Modric (c), Mateo Kovacic. Forwards: Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisisc.