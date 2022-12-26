Argentina's Martinez celebrates World Cup victory with new tattoo

After bringing the World Cup trophy home, goalkeeper Emilian Martinez marked the moment with a tattoo honouring Argentina's recent win in Qatar.

Martinez shared photos on his Instagram story on Monday, of the recent body art he got to celebrate Argentina's World Cup triumphs.

The trophy is depicted in black ink with three gold stars representing Argentina's World Cup championship wins in 1978, 1986, and 2022. At the bottom is the phrase "May passion lead you to glory" in Spanish.

The 30-year-old was awarded the goalkeeper of the tournament award after he conceded just seven goals and recorded three clean sheets at the World Cup in Qatar. However, one of his most notable moments was blocking France's Randal Kolo Munai attempt to score in the 120th minute of the final game, ultimately leading to a penalty shootout that won Argentina their third World Cup.

Martinez recently came under fire after accepting his goalkeeper award and waving it around his crotch, prompting condemnation from former French World Cup winner and manager of Crystal Palace Patrick Vieira.

“Some of the pictures I saw from the Argentinian goalkeeper, I think, take away a little bit [of] what Argentina achieved at the World Cup,” Vieira said in a press conference on Saturday. “You can’t control sometimes people’s emotional or decisions, but that was a stupid decision, I think, for Martinez to do that."

There have also been calls for FIFA to investigate Martinez and Argentina's other players who were seen to have mocked some of the French players, including forward Kylian Mbappe. During their home victory parade, Martinez was seen holding a toy baby with a picture of Mbappe's face taped on.

In an interview with a French radio station, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called the actions of the Argentinian players and fans "undignified."