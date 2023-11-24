Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana
FIFA opened disciplinary cases against Argentina and Brazil on Friday after fan violence at the Maracana Stadium delayed the start of a World Cup qualifying game.
The Argentine soccer federation was charged with crowd disturbances and the late kick off at Tuesday's game in Rio de Janeiro.
The Brazilian federation was charged with failures of managing security at a game it organized, FIFA said.
Fights among fans broke out after the national anthems. The teams were led back to the locker rooms and the game started 27 minutes late.
"There was family of the players (there). We were more worried about that than playing the match," Argentina captain Lionel Messi said.
Argentina won the game 1-0.
FIFA gave no timetable to judge the case and impose sanctions.
The teams' next World Cup qualifying games are in September. Brazil hosts Ecuador and Argentina hosts Chile.
Brazil and Argentina could next meet at the 2024 Copa America, a tournament that will be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Israel releases 33 Palestinians from West Bank prison as part of ceasefire swap
A Palestinian official says 33 Palestinians have been released by Israel from a West Bank prison.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
‘They're looked after as humanely as possible’: Invasive species expert on eradicating wild boar-pigs
As a cross-breed of wild boars and domestic pigs continue to populate across Canada, scientists warn that the invasive species might become a larger problem.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women
Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape and physical abuse.
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection, wants permission to close some stores
Toy store Mastermind GP Inc. says it has obtained an initial order for creditor protection from an Ontario court as it faces financial challenges and a slowing economy.
Russian lawmaker disputes report saying he adopted a child taken from a Ukrainian children's home
A Russian lawmaker and staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin has denied media allegations that he adopted a missing 2-year-old girl who was removed from a Ukrainian children's home and changed her name in Russia.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Canada's dairy industry scores big win in imports dispute with U.S.: minister
It's the second dispute resolution panel in three years to explore U.S. complaints that Canada is unfairly favouring processors over producers.
Politics
-
Hamas hostage deal 'progress' but long-term peace needs 'many more steps': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still rejecting demands for Canada to call for a full ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, but he says a deal to temporarily halt hostilities this week so Hamas can release hostages represents progress. Trudeau says the world needs a lasting peace in the region, including a two-state solution.
-
Canada, EU agree to new partnerships as Trudeau welcomes European leaders
European Council President Charles Michel reiterated Europe's support for a two-state solution in the Middle East before formal talks got underway this morning at the EU-Canada Summit in Newfoundland. Michel told reporters in St. John's the leaders will also discuss Israel's right to defend itself within the bounds of international law and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
-
Canada's dairy industry scores big win in imports dispute with U.S.: minister
It's the second dispute resolution panel in three years to explore U.S. complaints that Canada is unfairly favouring processors over producers.
Health
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters
The World Health Organization says it has made an official request to China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.
Sci-Tech
-
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped south
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as 'rogue waves.' But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
Entertainment
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women
Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape and physical abuse.
-
Movie reviews: 'Napoleon' flip flops between stoicism and frivolity, but epic battles stand out
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Napoleon,' 'Dream Scenario,' 'Leo' and 'Wish.'
-
Trial set to begin for Grammy-winning rapper accused of promoting street gang in music
Prosecutors are expected to take the controversial step of using Young Thug's rap lyrics as evidence against him. Young Thug's lawyers have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of the charges.