Argentina 3-0 Croatia: Messi, Alvarez score for commanding lead in World Cup semifinal

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric continue their pursuit of the one trophy missing from their respective trophy cabinets, Argentina hoping to hoist the men's World Cup for the first time since 1986 while Croatia have never won it.

Argentina lost the 2014 final to Germany while Croatia lost the 2018 final to France.

The winner of this match plays the winner of the other semifinal between France and Morocco on Wednesday.

78'

Croatia's Mislav Orsic receives the ball on the left edge of the box and after a couple quick touches has a go that ends up wide of the target. It's all Croatia at the minute but it's all academic as well.

75'

Perisic has another go from long range and this ends up in the crowd, perhaps finding some company next to the penalty ball Harry Kane hit against France.

73'

Ivan Perisic fires from long range and Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez comfortably saves. Consolation prizes are all that remain for Croatia.

70' GOAL. ARGENTINA LEAD 3-0

Lionel Messi, you absolute king. Messi receives a throw-in on the right, is marked by one of the defenders of the tournament in Josko Gvardiol, gets all the way to the penalty box byline and skins him, then lays the ball off for Julian Alvarez to tap in from close range and seal Argentina's place in the World Cup final.

64'

Remember that Argentina led 1-0 before losing to Saudi Arabia, 2-0 against Australia before the Socceroos almost equalized with the final kick, and 2-0 against the Netherlands before the Dutch tied the score with the final kick of regular time. Croatia have every reason to believe.

63'

Luka Modric takes a free kick from the far left and sends in a beauty. Dejan Lovren looks to be on the end of it but can't make good contact and Argentina escape there.

62' SUBSTITUTION

Argentina get an extra defender in Leandro Paredes' match is over, Lisandro Martinez replaces him.

60'

Argentina are happy to sit back and put plenty of men behind the ball, ready to break if Croatia are wasteful. Croatia are probing and are even getting to the edge of the penalty area, but Argentina are winning the numbers game there. Will Croatia look to gamble more?

57'

Messi almost makes it a third for Argentina after a strong run and one-two exchange with Enzo Fernandez. A powerful left foot shot from close range is stopped by Livakovic and Croatia recover.

53'

Croatia build well and a one-two sequence between Mateo Kovacic and Bruno Petkovic opens a shooting chance for Kovacic but he opts to try another pass. Argentina clear.

50' SUBSTITUTION

This is major. One of Croatia's elite midfield trio Marcelo Brozovic is taken off for Bruno Petkovic. One has to assume Brozovic has picked up some sort of injury and is unable to continue. It was Petkovic who scored the late tying goal for Croatia against Brazil.

49'

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes fires away from long range but it nestles comfortably into Dominik Livakovic's gloves.

48'

Croatia earn an early free kick near the edge of Argentina's penalty box. Luka Modric sends the free kick too deep and Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez comfortably collects.

46' SUBSTITUTION

Croatia make two changes to be more attacking. Borna Sosa and Mario Pasalic come off for Mislav Orsic and Nikola Vlasic.

HALFTIME

Argentina are 45 minutes away from the World Cup final after taking a 2-0 lead. Croatia looked the better side through the opening 30 minutes but there was an element of misfortune to both the penalty decision and Alvarez's run that now leaves them with a mountain to climb.

Outside of the match against Canada, Croatia have now only managed two goals in 465 minutes of play plus stoppage time. Can they score two in the next 45 minutes? Mario Mandzukic, Ivica Olic, and Davor Suker aren't walking through that door.

What can Luka Modric pull out of his hat?

45'

Croatia look to get back in it but a cross/shot from Juranovic is denied by Argentina keeper Martinez. Pasalic can't do much with the rebound.

42'

It's nearly curtains for Croatia as Mac Allister's header off a corner is destined for the back of the net but Livakovic miraculously saves. Croatia reeling here.

37' GOAL. ARGENTINA LEAD 2-0

Argentina break off a Croatia attack. Julian Alvarez picks the ball up near the halfway line and surges forward, he keeps going, past one, then another, a bit of luck involved, but he's through against the keeper and finishes. A spectacular solo goal has Argentina dreaming of the final before halftime!

33' GOAL. ARGENTINA LEAD 1-0

Argentina's Julian Alvarez is put through on goal and when one-on-one with the keeper, Livakovic collides with him after a soft chip attempt is cleared off the line and the referee Daniele Orsato awards a penalty. Lionel Messi takes it and makes no mistake, burying it into the top right corner. Debatable penalty.

30'

Modric sends Croatia forward after a nutmeg and with time to operate, Perisic sends a chip attempt over the bar.

27'

Mateo Kovacic does brilliantly to take the ball off Messi and then evade two Argentines who look to bring him down. Kramaric is brought down after receiving a pass from Kovacic. The free kick comes to nothing.

25'

We have our first shot on target. Enzo Fernandez sends a curling shot towards Livakovic's left post and the Croatian keeper blocks the attempt fairly comfortably.

21'

Messi hits a long ball back to a defender to switch play, then receives the ball later and bursts for a run before having a through ball attempt intercepted. That hamstring must be just fine.

19'

Lionel Messi momentarily clutches at his left hamstring and doesn't move much after.

16'

Croatia earns the first corner of the match. After a couple of short passes, Juranovic sends a cross in but Lovren heads wide. Argentine defender Cristian Romero receives a quick check from the medical staff after a clash of heads.

14'

Lionel Messi wants a foul call on the edge of the box but the referee is having none of it. Meanwhile, Croatia defender Dejan Lovren sends a long ball to a galloping Josip Juranovic but an Argentina defender intervenes.

10'

Bit of a feeling out process the last few minutes as the two teams probe in search of space.

5'

Croatia get a cross into the box through Ivan Perisic from the left but it's too close to Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez.

4'

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul sends a diagonal ball from the right in an attempt to find an unmarked Nicolas Tagliafico but Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic collects easily.

2'

Argentina's Nahuel Molina chases down a searching ball down the right but can't find a teammate with a cross.

KICK-OFF

Argentina are in their traditional sky blue and white striples while Croatia are in navy blue. Croatia kicks off and we are underway!

NATIONAL ANTHEMS

The Argentina fans are in full force at Lusail Stadium and belt out the national anthem in loud and proud fashion.

Croatian fans are severely outnumbered but that's no matter to a nation that has consistently punched above its weight.

LINEUPS

Accounting for Croatia's dream midfield trio of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, Argentina has shifted from a 3-5-2 formation with two wingbacks to a more traditional 4-4-2 formation. That adjustment may also be partially due to the absence of regular starting left wingback Marcos Acuna due to suspension.

Nicolas Tagliafico replaces Acuna while Leandro Paredes steps in for Lisandro Martinez.

Croatia have named an unchanged XI from the team that beat Brazil in the quarterfinals.

ARGENTINA STARTING XI: 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez. Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico. Midfielders: Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister. Forwards: Lionel Messi (c), Julian Alvarez.

CROATIA STARTING XI: 4-1-2-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic. Defenders: Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa. Defensive midfielder: Marcelo Brozovic. Midfielders: Luka Modric (c), Mateo Kovacic. Forwards: Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisisc.