

CTVNews.ca Staff





Paying around $12 for a beer and $8 for a bag of popcorn is becoming the new normal around Major League Baseball stadiums, but at least one expert believes the increase in prices is to blame for the decrease in fans.

According to the statistics portal Statista, MLB ticket prices have risen 18 per cent since 2013, while attendance over the same period has dropped by about two per cent.

“It’s not just the ticket prices, it’s everything else that’s part of the cost of a ball game that’s also doubled,” Noah Frank, a digital sports editor with WTOP News in Washington, D.C., told CTV’s Your Morning. “The price of concessions has just got completely out of control.”

Frank said he recently went to a game at Nationals Park in Washington and paid roughly US$45 for two beers and two hot dogs.

“It’s like a punch in the gut when you walk away from the concession stand and you just go: ‘Well, I’m not doing that again anytime soon,’” he said.

Frank says teams might be increasing their prices in part to attract fans willing to pay for a more high-end experience, but he believes there’s room for luxurious and budget-friendly options.

“I certainly think there’s a way to have it both ways,” he said. “You can still have your all-service catered suites, but an upper-deck ticket shouldn’t cost $25.”

Baseball fans in Toronto are far from immune to this pricing. A 2018 survey that compared prices around the league and found two tickets, two hot dogs, two beers and parking would cost fans at the Rogers Centre roughly US$78.22, sixth highest in the MLB.

To their credit, the Toronto Blue Jays added a “value menu” in 2018 that includes smaller portion sizes of some ball park staples like hot dogs and popcorn for between $2-3.

Like the Blue Jays, several teams are making adjustments to help fans enjoy a ball game without breaking the bank.

In March, the Baltimore Orioles announced children under the age of nine could come to a game for free all season if accompanied by a paying adult. On April 17, the Oakland A’s held a completely free game to mark 50 years of play at the Oakland Coliseum.

These types of promotions are popular in baseball’s minor leagues, where teams have been known to go to sometimes outlandish levels to attract fans. The strategy appears to be working, as minor league attendance grew by 1.1 per cent in 2017.

“More teams are going to have to look at initiatives like that because that’s what the minor leagues do,” Frank said. “Minor leagues are all about fan service, they’re all about giving you other reasons to come to the ball park.”