AP source: Gruden out as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
A person familiar with the decision said Monday that Gruden is stepping down after The New York Times reported reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.
The NFL Network first reported the development.
It was a rapid downfall for Gruden, who is in the fourth year of a 10-year, US$100 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2018. It started on Friday when the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen.
The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Football Team but ended up costing Gruden his job when they also showed Gruden denounced the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem among other issues.
Gruden apologized for his "insensitive remarks" about Smith, saying they were made out of frustration over the 2011 lockout. But the latest emails sent from between 2011-18 when Gruden was an analyst for ESPN show his use of derogatory language went well beyond that.
A league source confirms the accuracy of the emails and said they were sent to the Raiders last week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't made the emails public.
Raiders owner Mark Davis said last week that the email about Smith was "disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for" and said the team was reviewing the additional emails.
The Times reported that Gruden used a gay slur to insult Goodell and said he was "clueless" and "anti-football." He also said Goodell shouldn't have pressured the Rams to draft "queers," a reference to Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team.
Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay in June and is the first openly gay player to appear in an NFL game.
In a 2017 email, the Times said Gruden responded to a sexist meme of a female official by saying: "Nice job roger."
The paper also said Gruden criticized Goodell and the NFL league for trying to reduce concussions, and said that Eric Reid, a player who had demonstrated during the playing of the national anthem, should be fired.
The newspaper said Gruden also mocked an article in 2017 about players calling on Goodell to support their efforts promoting racial equality and criminal justice reform.
"He needs to hide in his concussion protocol tent," Gruden wrote.
Gruden and Allen have a long relationship, having worked together in Oakland and Tampa Bay. The emails between the two and other men included photos of women wearing only bikini bottoms, including one photo of two Washington team cheerleaders.
Gruden also criticized President Barack Obama during his re-election campaign in 2012, and then-vice president Joe Biden.
Smith said earlier Monday that he appreciates that Gruden reached out to him following the initial report, but that the email is evidence that the fight against racism is ongoing.
"But make no mistake, the news is not about what is said in our private conversation, but what else is said by people who never thought they would be exposed and how they are going to be held to account," Smith wrote in a Twitter thread.
Gruden's comments to Allen about Smith came during the 2011 lockout of the players by the NFL. Gruden told the Wall Street Journal he was angry about the lockout during labor negotiations and he didn't trust the direction the union was taking.
"Dumoriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires," Gruden wrote in the email reviewed by the newspaper.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company's chairman said Monday.
'Very disappointed': Hollywood actor says sons denied boarding on Air Canada flight at Vancouver airport
Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete has raised concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were barred from boarding a flight with tickets she bought for them.
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing at least two people, including a UPS driver, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbours scrambling to help neighbours. At least two others were injured.
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.
Invasive wild pigs in national park for first time at Alberta's Elk Island
One of the most destructive and rapidly spreading invasive species on the continent has been found for the first time in a Canadian national park.
AP source: Gruden out as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
Bodycam video shows U.S. police dragging a Black paraplegic man out of his car during traffic stop
A Black paraplegic man from Ohio has filed a complaint with the NAACP after video showed police officers pulling him out of his car by his hair and arms during a traffic stop late last month.
Girls today care less about gender stereotypes, parents still entrenched in bias, LEGO study says
Girls today are ready to break free from gender-based stereotypes about play and creative activities, but their parents — and society at large — are holding them back by clinging to those stereotypes, according to a new study commissioned by the LEGO group.
Canada
-
Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
-
'Bring our Canadians home': Lawyer files suit on behalf of 26 Canadians stuck in Syrian camps
A lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence to bring them back home to Canada.
-
'Very disappointed': Hollywood actor says sons denied boarding on Air Canada flight at Vancouver airport
Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete has raised concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were barred from boarding a flight with tickets she bought for them.
-
Federal officials rethink wording of markers at gravesites of past prime ministers
The graves of former prime ministers are set to be updated with new commemorative plaques that spell out how the leaders are remembered.
-
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
-
Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
World
-
Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book
Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.
-
Prosecutors seek detention in U.S. Navy submarine espionage case
U.S. federal prosecutors asked Monday that a Navy engineer remain locked up as they press forward with charges that he tried to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country.
-
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes
A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing at least two people, including a UPS driver, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbours scrambling to help neighbours. At least two others were injured.
-
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.
-
'Bring our Canadians home': Lawyer files suit on behalf of 26 Canadians stuck in Syrian camps
A lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence to bring them back home to Canada.
-
Girls today care less about gender stereotypes, parents still entrenched in bias, LEGO study says
Girls today are ready to break free from gender-based stereotypes about play and creative activities, but their parents — and society at large — are holding them back by clinging to those stereotypes, according to a new study commissioned by the LEGO group.
Politics
-
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
-
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
Health
-
National survey results to inform new standards for long-term care
Residents should feel at home, respected, and safe in long-term care but the current reality doesn't come close, says a survey that will inform new national standards of care.
-
Experts warn the flu could make a comeback this winter
Last winter, the flu was almost nonexistent due to lockdowns and public health measures aimed at cutting down COVID-19 cases, but experts are warning that this year, we may see a resurgence.
-
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company's chairman said Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to 'soak up' space
Astronaur Chris Hadfield said he quoted the 'Star Trek' star William Shatner's iconic mantra -- 'boldly go' -- in a note wishing him well on his voyage aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on Wednesday.
-
Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests
Dozens of drones floated through the skies of Tel Aviv on Monday, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.
-
Israeli archeologists discover ancient winemaking complex
Israeli archeologists on Monday said they have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years.
Entertainment
-
'No Time to Die' wasn't a box office blowout. Here's why
"No Time to Die," the latest entry in the James Bond franchise, notched an estimated $56 million at the North American box office this weekend, according to its studio, MGM.
-
Paul McCartney says John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup
Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group's demise.
-
Virgin's Branson leads high school band, prompts backlash
Billionaire Richard Branson said it was an honour and a once-in-a-lifetime experience to don a drum major's uniform and march ahead of a New Orleans high school band.
Business
-
Stocks edge lower as Wall Street prepares for earnings
Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as communications companies and banks fell broadly.
-
Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
-
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Lifestyle
-
Al Capone's belongings go for at least US$3 million at auction
Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but it's clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off over the weekend for at least US$3 million.
-
Please don't kiss the runners at this year's Boston Marathon: organizers
In normal times, Boston Marathon runners might be offered an encouraging kiss from college students around the halfway point. But race organizers ask that we please have none of that during Monday's event.
-
Grenada PM's message for Canadian tourists amid pandemic: 'Please come'
The prime minister of Grenada says the country is working to reopen its economy and boost tourism in an effort to continue funding pandemic supports for its residents.
Sports
-
AP source: Gruden out as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
-
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets sharing space with masks, the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon returned Monday after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way.
-
American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this year
Ten female officials will work games in the American Hockey League this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey.
Autos
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.
-
How Tesla can sell 'full self-driving' software that doesn't really drive itself
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will roll out the latest beta version of its 'full self-driving' software to 1,000 owners this weekend.