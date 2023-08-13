AP Report: PSG forward Neymar agrees a 2-year deal with Saudi club Al-Hilal

PSG's Neymar, left, celebrates with his teammate Lee Kang-in after scoring the goal during a friendly soccer match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP) PSG's Neymar, left, celebrates with his teammate Lee Kang-in after scoring the goal during a friendly soccer match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS