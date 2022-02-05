Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

BEIJING -

A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout.

Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States.

But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing.

Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey generating two apiece.

Jamie Lee Rattray collected her first Olympic goal and Natalie Spooner had four assists at Wukesong Sports Centre.

Canadian starter Ann-Renee Desbiens was busiest late in the third period during a Finnish two-man advantage, and made 28 saves for her second win of the tournament.

Canada, which improved to 2-0 in Pool A, has spread its combined 23 goals over two games throughout the lineup.

"Certainly don't expect to score that many goals every game, but the way we're getting the offence is great to see," Jenner said.

Minnamari Tuominen scored for Finland (0-2).

Meeri Raisanen stopped 28 of 35 shots over two periods before giving way to Anni Keisala and her 11 saves in the third.

The Finns were without coach Pasi Mustonen.

He left Beijing for home Friday because of an illness in the family.

Assistant Juuso Toivola took over behind Finland's bench Saturday.

"Our thoughts are with Pasi for sure," Canadian head coach Troy Ryan said. "He's always been a great opponent. Definitely thinking of him and his family at this time."

Mustonen led Finland to some of their greatest women's hockey successes in his eight years at the helm, including a semifinal upset of Canada in the 2019 world championship en route to a silver medal.

Finland has turned over a third of its roster since then, but they were a stouter opponent in last August's world championship in Calgary where Canada came from behind for a 5-3 win.

The Canadians spent the six months since then honing their attack, however.

The Finns had no answer for it Saturday with turnovers and own-goals leading to their worst beating from Canada since a 15-0 decision in 2010.

"That's maybe the strongest Team Canada I've ever seen," Toivola said. "They were faster than in Calgary."

Canada meets Russia on Monday and the United States the following day to cap the preliminary round. Japan, Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark and host China comprise Pool B.

The quarterfinal matchups Feb. 11-12 will be: A1-B3, A2-B2, A3-B1, A4-A5. The semifinals are Feb. 14 followed by the bronze-medal game Feb. 16 and the final Feb. 17.

Canada's women rattled off four straight Olympic hockey gold medals before falling to the Americans in a shootout four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Canadians showed no signs of fatigue following Friday night's opening ceremonies.

Their captain Marie-Philip Poulin bore the Maple Leaf into the Bird's Nest alongside short-track speedskater Charles Hamelin.

"We weren't on our feet too much," Jenner said. "If anything it gives you energy.

"I think we left that ceremony so inspired and I mean, being able to see Pou carry that flag in, the girls were just so excited. What a moment for her and we just loved being a part of it."

Greasy goals off Finnish limbs and a few with flair -- Rattray drove the wing and roofed a backhand upstairs -- had the Canadians feeling bullish about their offence heading into the back half of the preliminary round.

"Not only do we have that offensive creativity and that offensive prowess, but we have the confidence as well," Nurse said.

"That's something that in years past we may have lacked a little bit, but I think you could ask all 23 of our players and all of us are very, very confident in our skills and abilities."

Fillier scored first and fast for the second time in as many games.

After needing just 64 seconds to produce her first Olympic goal in Thursday's 12-1 win over Switzerland, the 21-year-old shortened that interval striking 61 seconds after puck drop Saturday.

"We had a lot of goals today, but she got it started," Nurse said. "When she steps on the ice, you know something special is going to happen."

Canadian forward Melodie Daoust didn't play Saturday.

Daoust skated off favouring her right arm when she was checked hard into the boards Thursday.

Her status is "day-to-day" and Daoust is expected to play again in the tournament "at some point," Hockey Canada said in a statement before Saturday's game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.