    • Angels' Ben Joyce throws a 105.5 mph fastball, 3rd-fastest pitch in the majors since at least 2008

    Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce looks toward the scoreboard after throwing a 105.5 mph pitch after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Edman to end the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce looks toward the scoreboard after throwing a 105.5 mph pitch after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Tommy Edman to end the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ANAHEIM, Calif. -

    Los Angeles Angels rookie reliever Ben Joyce threw a 105.5 mph fastball on Tuesday night that was the fastest pitch in the majors this season and the third-fastest in the pitch-tracking era since 2008.

    Joyce's blazing fastball struck out Tommy Edman to end the Los Angeles Dodgers' half of the ninth inning with the fastest pitch thrown for a strikeout in the pitch-tracking era. The hard-throwing Joyce also threw a 105.5 mph pitch in college at Tennessee, but his fastest pitch in the majors had been a 104.5 mph fastball.

    Aroldis Chapman threw a 105.8 mph fastball in September 2010 and a 105.7 mph pitch in July 2016. Only Chapman and Jordan Hicks had touched 105 mph in a major league game during the pitch-tracking era before Joyce joined them, according to Statcast.

    Joyce said he had a little extra oomph from the bipartisan sellout crowd attending the Angels' 6-2 loss to the Dodgers. He also threw fastballs clocked at 104.4, 104.0, 103.6 and 103.0 mph -- three of them to Will Smith, who struck out on four pitches -- during his blazing ninth inning.

    "Just a big-time game," Joyce said. "A lot of fans were all into it, so I feel like that kind of helped a little bit. ... You could feel it the whole time. The stadium was almost shaking at times. It was a cool environment, for sure."

    Joyce's 1-2-3 ninth kept the game tied 2-2 before the Dodgers rallied to win in the 10th against reliever Roansy Contreras.

    "It was two strikes, (so) I just tried to give it everything I had," Joyce said of his 105.5 mph pitch. "I didn't really notice the difference (compared to other fastballs). I thought I threw a few other ones harder, to be honest, so it was kind of surprising to see that (on the scoreboard)."

    Joyce smiled to himself after seeing the speed on the scoreboard while leaving the mound.

    "Oh my goodness," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I'm just happy that I was 90 feet away from the batter's box. That's uncomfortable."

    Only Chapman, Hicks and Jhoan Duran had thrown pitches recorded at 104.5 mph or faster in this era before they were joined this season by Joyce, who pitched 10 innings for the Angels in 2023. He has been excellent in his second season in the majors, posting a 2.08 ERA in 31 appearances.

    And even after his latest triple-digit feat, Joyce believes he has more speed in his future.

    "I would like to think I could throw a little harder," Joyce said with a grin.

