Andreescu withdraws from Strasbourg with abdominal discomfort after second-round win
Bianca Andreescu at the Miami Open tennis tournament, on April 3, 2021. (Lynne Sladky / AP)
STRASBOURG, FRANCE -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Strasbourg Open after suffering an abdominal injury in her second-round win over Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska on Tuesday.
Andreescu, who completed the 6-1, 6-4 win in 65 minutes, said she felt some pain in her side during the second set.
The seventh-ranked player still plans to play in the upcoming French Open.
Andreescu posted two solid victories at the WTA 250-level tournament after a seven-week absence.
She suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open last month and then tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season.
The 2019 U.S. Open champion is 11-3 in 2021.
The clay-court event serves as a tune-up for next week's French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season.
The French Open also is on clay -- a surface in which Andreescu has little experience at the top level.
Tuesday's match was just Andreescu's third on clay at the WTA/Grand Slam levels.
The top player in the draw besides the top-seeded Andreescu, meanwhile, was eliminated Tuesday.
No. 2 seed Jessica Pegula of the U.S. lost 6-4, 6-4 to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.