Andreescu through to second round in Rome after Raducanu retires

ROME -

Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the Italian Open on Tuesday after opponent Emma Raducanu retired due to a back injury.

Andreescu led the battle of recent U.S. Open champions 6-2, 2-1 when Raducanu, the 10th seed in Rome, was forced to withdraw.

Raducanu's struggles were evident early. Andreescu went up a break quickly and proceeded to convert three of her 11 break-point chances while winning 84 per cent of service points. Andreescu did not face a break point.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round. Andreescu won the only other meeting between the players in the quarterfinal of last year's Miami Open.

Andreescu won the U.S. Open in 2019. Britain's Raducanu won in 2021, defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.