Andreescu through to second round in Rome after Raducanu retires

Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Emma Raducanu during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Emma Raducanu during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MORE SPORTS NEWS