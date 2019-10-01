Andre De Grasse wins second medal at 2019 world track championships
Noah Lyles of the U.S., center, on his way to win the gold medal in the men's 200 meter final ahead of Andre de Grasse of Canada, left, Adam Gemili of Great Britain, second left, Alex Quinonez of Ecuador, second right, and Aaron Brown of Canada, right, at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 3:54PM EDT
DOHA, Qatar -- Canada's Andre De Grasse has won a silver medal in the men's 200 metres at the world track and field championships.
It marks the second medal for De Grasse at the 2019 worlds.
De Grasse, a 24-year-old from Markham, Ont., won bronze in the 100 metres on Saturday.
More coming.