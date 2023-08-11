Ancelotti backs Lunin as Madrid's starting goalie even if newcomer arrives after Courtois' injury

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin warms up prior La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Bernat Armangue/AP Photo) Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin warms up prior La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Bernat Armangue/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS