

CTVNews.ca Staff





With one piece of her on-court apparel creating a surprising amount of controversy, tennis star Serena Wiliams has debuted a unique new outfit.

Organizers of the French Open singled out Williams as the impetus for a new dress code affecting all players at the tournament after she wore a body-fitting catsuit during three matches there.

Williams has said she is fine with the new dress code and will likely wear compression tights instead. Nonetheless, she made a new fashion statement at the U.S. Open on Monday, wearing a black tutu for her first-round match against Magda Linette.

Williams won the match in straight sets and was scheduled to return to the court Wednesday evening.

With files from The Associated Press