Amid catsuit controversy, Serena Williams takes to court in tutu
Serena Williams serves to Magda Linette during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 8:35AM EDT
With one piece of her on-court apparel creating a surprising amount of controversy, tennis star Serena Wiliams has debuted a unique new outfit.
Organizers of the French Open singled out Williams as the impetus for a new dress code affecting all players at the tournament after she wore a body-fitting catsuit during three matches there.
Williams has said she is fine with the new dress code and will likely wear compression tights instead. Nonetheless, she made a new fashion statement at the U.S. Open on Monday, wearing a black tutu for her first-round match against Magda Linette.
Williams won the match in straight sets and was scheduled to return to the court Wednesday evening.
With files from The Associated Press