

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has made an offer to take full ownership of Arsenal in a deal that would value the Premier League club at 1.8 billion pounds (US$2.3 billion)

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment owns 67 per cent of the club and has offered to purchase the 30 per cent held by Alisher Usmanov's Red and White Securities firm.

In a statement published Tuesday via the London Stock Exchange, Kroenke says, "We at KSE are moving forward with this offer leading to 100 per cent ownership of the club."