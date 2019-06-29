

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - American Katie Zaferes narrowly edged out Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown to win the women's ITU World Series triathlon in Montreal on Saturday.

Zaferes finished the 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre cycle and five-kilometre run in 58 minutes 15 seconds for her fourth victory of the season.

It all came down to the final stretch in the run as Zaferes pulled away and crossed the finish line 11 seconds ahead of Taylor-Brown.

Zaferes was in the lead group out of the water and throughout the cycling portion. The American increased her lead atop the world series standings with the victory.

Jessica Learmonth of Britain came in third, 34 seconds behind Zaferes. Alice Betto of Italy was fourth.

Canadian Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., crossed the finish line in 14th, 1:50 behind the leader. Brown finished fourth in Montreal last year.