American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this year

In this Feb 4, 2019, file photo, referee Katie Guay watches a Boston College line change during a Beanpot Tournament NCAA college hockey game against Harvard in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, FIle) In this Feb 4, 2019, file photo, referee Katie Guay watches a Boston College line change during a Beanpot Tournament NCAA college hockey game against Harvard in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, FIle)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Listen Live: TSN Radio

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book

Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social