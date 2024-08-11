American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC says

Chinese mystery snails invading Quebec lakes by the thousands
Residents in Rawdon, Que., just north of Montreal, have noticed that there is an increasing number of invasive Chinese mystery snails in and around bodies of water in the area.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.
The IOC announced early Sunday it was reallocating the bronze from Monday's women's floor final to Romanian Ana Barbosu after the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said Saturday night it would respect the court's decision and elevate Barbosu to third.
The decision came less than 24 hours after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided a scoring appeal made by Team USA coach Cecile Landi during the competition that had vaulted Chiles onto the podium.
CAS ruled Saturday that the on-floor appeal by Landi to have 0.1 added to Chiles' score came outside the 1-minute window allowed by the FIG. The ad hoc committee wrote that Landi's inquiry came 1 minute, four seconds after the score was posted.
The IOC said in a statement it will be in touch with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee regarding the return of Chiles' bronze and will work with the Romanian Olympic Committee to discuss a reallocation ceremony honoring Barbosu.
CAS wrote Saturday that the initial finishing order should be restored, with Barbosu third, Romanian Sabrina Maneca-Voinea fourth and Chiles fifth. The organization added the FIG should determine the final ranking "in accordance with the above decision," but left it to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to decide who would get the medal behind gold winner Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and silver medalist Simone Biles of the U.S.
The FIG said it was the IOC's call on whether to reallocate the medal. The IOC confirmed Sunday it would respect FIG's decision and seek to have Chiles' medal returned.
Residents in Rawdon, Que., just north of Montreal, have noticed that there is an increasing number of invasive Chinese mystery snails in and around bodies of water in the area.
Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.
Visible annually from mid-July to September 1, the Perseid meteor shower is set to peak between Sunday and before dawn Monday. NASA shares some tips for viewing the Perseids.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal — at least, that’s the message Egyptian and Qatari mediators have conveyed to Israeli officials in recent days ahead of a critical summit later this week, an Israeli source familiar with the matter said.
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says 35 municipalities have been impacted, with three declaring a state of emergency.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
For communities where roads and homes are damaged in climate disasters, losing out on bids for federal help to protect against coming storms are one more blow from which to recover.
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
As law enforcement officers hung back outside Khloie Torres' fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, she begged for help in a series of 911 calls, whispering into the phone that there were 'a lot' of bodies and telling the operator: 'Please, I don't want to die.'
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal — at least, that’s the message Egyptian and Qatari mediators have conveyed to Israeli officials in recent days ahead of a critical summit later this week, an Israeli source familiar with the matter said.
Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.
Imbalu, the ritualized circumcision of thousands of boys every other year in a remote community in Uganda, is being marketed as an attraction for tourists, angering local Bamasaaba people.
Days after Ukraine began a surprise military incursion into Russia's Kursk border region, Zelenskyy broke the government's silence on it late Saturday by indirectly acknowledging ongoing military actions to 'push the war out into the aggressor's territory' in his nightly address.
Ottawa area Liberal MP and cabinet minister Jenna Sudds has responded to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's request for financial help to support the city's flagging transit system.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was released on bail Friday after spending more than a week in jail on Crown allegations that he breached his bail conditions.
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
In its first full year in practice, 2,838 patients died by MAID. The most recent government data shows 13,241 Canadians died by MAID in 2022, accounting for 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country that year.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
Visible annually from mid-July to September 1, the Perseid meteor shower is set to peak between Sunday and before dawn Monday. NASA shares some tips for viewing the Perseids.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box-office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners. The weekend also featured a high-priced flop. 'Borderland' launched with a paltry US$8.8 million for Lionsgate.
The lawyer of the main suspect in a foiled plot to carry out an attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna on Sunday sought to play down the seriousness of the plan, saying her client was only 'playing with ideas.'
YouTube's former chief executive and long-time Google executive Susan Wojcicki died on Saturday at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.
The country's two main railways warned Friday they will lock out their workers in less than two weeks unless the two sides can agree on new contracts, lending fresh weight to the threat of a work stoppage that would snarl supply chains nationwide.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
A hitchhiking stuff lobster is making its way across the country from P.E.I. to Alberta and has recently arrived in northeastern Ontario.
Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.
The 2024 Games drew to a close Sunday. After the Paralympics from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, normal life will resume in Paris.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday, as conditions are expected to remain challenging for wildfire crews.
A fatal ATV crash in Chilliwack last week has prompted a safety warning from police.
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke overnight.
York Region Police say they are looking for witnesses after a 33-year-old man from Vaughan was killed in a single-vehicle collision in King Township Saturday night.
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
After hail wreaked havoc for some Calgary residents last Monday, a cleanup event is underway.
The Ottawa Police Service is renewing a call for information regarding a hit-and-run incident that happened 11 years ago in the city's east end.
A 19-year-old driver is facing charges after clocking close to 200 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa late Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
While municipalities across Quebec continue to survey the damage caused by Friday's rainstorm, is is clear that the amount of rain that fell on Montreal shattered the record for precipitation accumulation in a single day.
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says 35 municipalities have been impacted, with three declaring a state of emergency.
The 18th Montreal Pride Festival ends with a bang on Sunday, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. and running along Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Metcalfe Street and Atateken Street.
Artists and shows at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival this year are as varied and eclectic as ever, though attendees may notice a plethora of one-woman productions.
No sooner had the first pictures of fire-ravaged Jasper emerged than conspiracy theories about the cause of the wildfire started to spread.
A STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the Maskwacis area Saturday night for an emergency involving an 18-year-old man.
What started as a hobby, has turned into a passion and a large online following, for Halifax toy photographer Matt Miller.
Katie Pegg, from Scarbororough, Ont., is a student at Saint Mary's University, where she's been preparing for the 2024 Paralympic Games.
Nova Scotia Health is asking the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Halifax-area forensic psychiatric facility.
Winnipeg police confirmed a second pedestrian is dead following three separate motor vehicle collisions that took place Friday night and Saturday morning.
Hindu members of Winnipeg’s Bangladeshi community came together Saturday to protest what they describe as “religious extremism” and political turmoil in Bangladesh.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man last seen in the city’s West Alexander neighbourhood.
No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a seemingly abandoned home in central Regina on Saturday.
Just north of Pilot Butte is a spot of land home to the fluffiest walking group imaginable.
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
Multiple vehicles could be seen with extensive damage after a late morning collision in Kitchener.
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two armed suspects believed to be driving a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Camry.
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Ten kilometers north, south, east, and west wrapped together in a ten-kilometer loop. The route was meant to resemble a medicine wheel.
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
Starting Monday, a section of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Gibbons Park and Oxford Street will be temporarily closed for maintenance work.
Sarnia police were called to the scene of a crash Saturday evening in the area of Wellington Street and Finch Drive.
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
MultiSport Canada's two-day triathlon event wrapped up in Barrie on Sunday, which saw more than 1,300 athletes compete in various events along the waterfront.
Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade returns to Ottawa Street Sunday morning.
Sunday marks the last chance people have to attend the annual Comber Fair at the Comber Community Centre.
A Greater Victoria thrift store has been closed after someone dropped off a possible explosive Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) says the charity is in dire need of more donations.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
After three years of construction and $77.6 million, the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre opened its doors on Aug. 10, 2023.
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
A 27-year-old man faces 22 criminal charges after a firearm, ammo and other items were stolen from a vehicle parked in downtown Sault Ste. Marie last week.
Details of the sexual harassment investigation involving former New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha have been released as part of a grievance filed by his former staffer.
A hitchhiking stuff lobster is making its way across the country from P.E.I. to Alberta and has recently arrived in northeastern Ontario.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.