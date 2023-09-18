American forward Taylor Heise taken first overall at inaugural PWHL draft

USA forward Taylor Heise (27) skates towards the puck during third period IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship hockey action against Czechia in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) USA forward Taylor Heise (27) skates towards the puck during third period IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship hockey action against Czechia in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News