Alvarez stops Plant to become undisputed 168-pound champ

Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, celebrates after defeating Caleb Plant by in a super middleweight title unification fight Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, celebrates after defeating Caleb Plant by in a super middleweight title unification fight Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

MORE SPORTS NEWS