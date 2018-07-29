

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- It's been a banner week for Alphonso Davies.

The 17-year-old was the talk of soccer worldwide Wednesday after premier German club Bayern Munich agreed to a record-breaking US$22 million transfer deal for the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder.

On Saturday, the rising star showed his new European fans why the team was willing to shell out the cash, putting up a stunning two-goal, two-assist performance in the Whitecaps' 4-2 home victory over Minnesota United.

The game was a homecoming for the teen, who sat out Vancouver's previous three matches amid negotiations about his future.

Davies was happy to be back on the field.

"I love playing football. It's my passion," said Davies. "Being away for two weeks, sitting on the side, you're itching to get on the field. And when I got my opportunity, I took it."

There were "lots of bits of skill" on the field Saturday night from Davies, said Vancouver coach Carl Robinson.

"We know he's a wonderful talent. We know he's got ability. He's got potential," he said. "But when he plays like that, that's not potential, that's reality."

Vancouver (8-9-5) forward Yordy Reyna opened the scoring in the 35th minute, getting a pass from Davies and weaving through a cluster of United (9-12-1) players before sailing a ball past Minnesota keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The teenage star tallied a goal of his own in the 55th minute. Ten minutes later, he passed off to striker Kei Kamara, who made it 3-0 for the 'Caps.

But Minnesota midfielder Ibson ruined Vancouver's clean sheet in the 82nd minute, then forward Abu Danladi followed up with another goal in the 87th.

Davies ensured the Loons wouldn't fully claw their way back, scoring his second of the game in the 89th minute.

The youngster, who started the season without a single MLS goal, now has 15 points for the year, including five goals and a team-leading 10 assists.

Next week, he'll head to Atlanta, where he's scheduled to play in the MLS all-star game against Juventus.

United coach Adrian Heath said he expected a comeback on Saturday.

"In between the goals -- and I know this actually sounds stupid -- I thought we were actually the better team. The better football team. But we got 4-2," he said.

The loss snapped Minnesota's three-game win streak and added to the team's road woes.

"We keep making the same mistakes and, I'm sorry, but we can't keep doing that," Heath said.

The Whitecaps temporarily lost their concentration late in the game, Robinson said.

"They had a little bit of a wobble up. But that's normal. That's how you learn about yourself," he said.

Part of Minnesota's strategy for the game seemed to be trying to contain Davies at all costs.

United defender -- and former Whitecap -- Michael Boxall was shown a yellow card after he gave Davies a hard bump, and Minnesota midfielder Eric Miller was handed the same punishment when he grabbed the teen at the back of the jersey.

Robinson said he expects other teams to target the youngster because he's among the league's elite.

"Hopefully people do their jobs and protect him," the coach said.

The teen said he's not concerned about other teams coming after him.

"It's a man's sport. As a kid coming into a man's sport, I'm expecting that," he said. "So, yeah, I'm ready for it. I'm going to take it on, just do what I do."

Saturday's victory was a much-needed MLS win for the Whitecaps, who went into the match two points behind United and out of a playoff position in the league's Western Conference.

"Three points are huge for us at this moment," said Vancouver captain Kendall Waston.

"It helps us to keep believing, keep trying to get in the playoffs as soon as possible. We know it's not easy, but I always say winning brings joy, brings happiness. So today we are happy."

NOTES: Whitecaps captain Kendall Waston is suspended for a single game after he was dealt a yellow card on Saturday ... The crowd of 20,831 at B.C. Place gave Alphonso Davies a standing ovation after his first goal of the game ... Vancouver midfielder Aly Ghazal was pulled from the match after he went down twice with apparent lower-body injuries in the first half.